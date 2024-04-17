Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2024

Sturm Graz will entertain Rapid Vienna at the Liebenauer Stadium in the Austrian Bundesliga playoffs on Friday.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak across all competitions and two consecutive wins in the league playoffs have helped them reach level on points with league leaders and reigning champions RB Salzburg.

They registered a comfortable 3-1 away win over Hartberg in their previous league outing thanks to goals from Alexander Prass, Otar Kiteishvili, and Jon Gorenc Stanković.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 across all competitions, including friendlies. They have played back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last two league games and will look to return to winning ways. In their previous outing, Isak Jansson gave them an early lead in the fifth minute but on-loan midfielder Max Besuschkow pulled Austria Klagenfurt level in the 54th minute.

Rapid Vienna are in fourth place in the Championship standings, trailing Graz by 10 points. With six games left to play in the playoffs, they'll hope to secure the UEFA Europa League qualifiers spot. The hosts, meanwhile, will aim to continue their fine form and lift the league title after finishing as the runners-up last season.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 230 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, with 111 wins to their name. The hosts have 61 wins and 58 games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the two league meetings between them in the regular season ended in 1-1 draws.

Sturm Graz are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against Rapid Vienna, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last 10 away games in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Die Schwoazn head into the match on a three-game winning run across all competitions, scoring eight goals while conceding four times. They have suffered just one loss in their last six home games in the Bundesliga, recording three wins and keeping four clean sheets.

While they are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, they have suffered just one loss in their last 13 games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Die Grün-Weißen have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all competitions this year and will look to build on that form. Their last two league games have ended in 1-1 draws after having registered back-to-back 3-0 wins in their previous two games and they will look to improve upon that goalscoring record.

The two league meetings between the two teams earlier this season ended in 1-1 draws. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-1 Rapid Vienna

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Prass to score or assist any time - Yes

