Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Sturm Graz will welcome Rapid Wien to the Liebenauer Stadium in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday. Both teams had a winning start to their league campaign last week and will look to continue that form here.

The hosts met LASK in their opener and recorded a 2-0 away win. Leon Grgic broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, and Otar Kiteishvili doubled their lead from the penalty spot three minutes later. LASK had a goal overturned by VAR in the second half, which helped the defending champions keep a clean sheet.

The visitors squared off against Blau-Weiß Linz in their campaign opener and registered a narrow 1-0 away win. They saw their winning streak in competitive games end after four games earlier this week as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Dundee United in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 237 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 113 wins. The reigning champions have 65 wins, and 59 games have ended in draws.

They were evenly matched in three league meetings last season, with both teams recording home wins.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Die Schwoazn have lost just one of their last 12 home games in the Bundesliga.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their five competitive games across all competitions this season.

The defending champions are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga against Rapid since 2020.

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Prediction

Die Schwoazn have won their two competitive games this season, scoring six goals without conceding. They have lost just one of their last five league games while recording three wins. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 10 home meetings against Rapid, recording six wins.

Die Grün-Weißen are unbeaten in their five games this season, scoring 10 goals. Notably, they have lost nine of their last 10 away games in the Bundesliga and have conceded two goals apiece in these defeats.

Considering the defending champions' home record in this fixture and Rapid's poor away record in league games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rapid Wien

Sturm Graz vs Rapid Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

