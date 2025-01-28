Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Sturm Graz and RB Leipzig return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they square off at the Merkur Arena on Wednesday. Both sides have been disappointing in Europe this season and will aim to bow out of the competition on a high.

Sturm Graz were left empty-handed yet again in the UEFA Champions League as they suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Atalanta last time out. The Austrian outfit have lost all but one of their seven matches in the competition, with a 1-0 victory over La Liga side Girona on November 21 being the exception.

Sturm Graz’s underwhelming campaign has been due to their struggles in attack, where they have netted just four goals so far while shipping 14 at the opposite end of the pitch.

Elsewhere, Leipzig turned in a resilient team display last Saturday when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Before that, Marco Rose’s men snapped their run of six back-to-back defeats in the Champions League on January 22 courtesy of a 2-1 home victory over Sporting Lisbon.

Leipzig have managed just three points from a possible 21 in a hugely disappointing European campaign as they sit 30th in the standings, three points above Wednesday’s hosts.

Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sturm Graz and RB Leipzig, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a winning note.

Leipzig are unbeaten in five of their six matches across all competitions in 2025, picking up three wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Sturm Graz have failed to win all but one of their most recent six games, losing four and claiming one draw since the second week of December.

Leipzig have managed just one win in their last eight away matches while losing six and claiming one draw since the start of November.

Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Sturm Graz and Leipzig have endured a forgettable Champions League campaign and will be looking to bow out of the competition with their heads held high. Rose’s men are significantly superior on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-3 RB Leipzig

Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Leipzig’s last nine outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the visitors’ last five matches)

