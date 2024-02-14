Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

The action resumes in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Sturm Graz and Slovan Bratislava square off at Merkur Arena on Thursday.

The Slovakian outfit head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last nine away matches across all competitions and will look to extend this impressive run.

Sturm Graz failed to move to the top of the Austrian Bundesliga table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena last Friday.

This was Die Schwoazn’s second competitive game since the turn of the year after claiming a comfortable 2-0 victory over Austria Wien in the OFB Cup on February 2.

Sturm Graz now head to the Conference League playoff after crashing out of the Europa League courtesy of a third-place finish in Group D.

Slovan Bratislava, on the other hand, picked up three wins and lost two of their six Conference League matches to collect 10 points and finish second in Group A.

After a solid run of results in the mid-season break, Vladimir Weiss’ men returned to competitive action last Friday with a resounding 4-0 victory over Zilina in the Slovakian top flight.

Slovan Bratislava currently sit top of the Superliga standings, with a healthy 10-point cushion over second-placed Zilina.

Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sturm Graz and Slovan Bratislava, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Slovan Bratislava have lost just one of their last 16 matches across all competitions while picking up 11 wins and four draws since late October.

Sturm Graz are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since a 6-1 friendly loss against Pogon on January 25.

Bratislava are unbeaten in nine consecutive away games, picking up seven wins and two draws since the start of November.

Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Slovan Bratislava have won their last six competitive away games and will head into Thursday’s clash with sky-high confidence.

However, Sturm Graz’s home advantage gives them a slight advantage and we predict Die Schwoazn will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-1 Slovan Bratislava

Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Sturm Graz’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last 10 outings)