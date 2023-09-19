Sturm Graz vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Sturm Graz will welcome Sporting to the Merkur Arena in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday.

The hosts are in the group stage of the competition for the third season in a row. They were demoted from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers after suffering a 7-2 defeat on aggregate against PSV in the third round. They finished fourth in the group standings in their last two editions of the tournament and will look to leave a good account of themselves this season.

The visitors secured a direct place in the group stage after finishing third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings last season. They dropped from the Champions League group stage in the previous campaign and made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Juventus.

Sturm Graz vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. The hosts will lock horns with a Portuguese team for the first time while the visitors will meet an Austrian opponent for the 14th time.

The visitors have a decent record in their 13 meetings against Austrian teams, with six wins to their name. They have suffered five defeats and two games have ended in draws.

In their previous meeting against an Austrian team, they suffered a 4-1 loss to LASK in the Europa League qualifiers in the 2020-21 season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four Austrian Bundesliga games, recording three wins. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, recording four wins in five games.

Sporting have suffered three defeats in their last five away games in the Europa League. Sturm Graz, meanwhile, have just two wins in their last 12 Europa League games, including qualifiers.

Sturm Graz vs Sporting Prediction

Die Schwoazn head into the match on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions and held RB Salzburg to a 2-2 draw in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday. Last season, both of their wins in the group stage came at home.

Leões have been undefeated this season and will look to extend that run in this match. Interestingly, they are winless in their away games against Austrian opponents.

As most of the managers tend to experiment with their squads in early group-stage games, we expect a few changes in the starting XI for both teams. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, we expect a low-scoring draw to ensue.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 1-1 Sporting

Sturm Graz vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes