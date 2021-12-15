Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as Gnabry and Lewandowski shine in 5-star performance | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich cruised past Stuttgart in their midweek Bundesliga game on Tuesday. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski helped them secure a 5-0 win at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The hosts held their own in the first half, conceding just once. They enjoyed the better share of chances early in the second half. However, Bayern Munich soon put the pedal to the gas, scoring four goals in quick succession, to end the game as a contest.

Gnabry was involved in all five Bayern Munich goals, bagging a hat-trick and assisting the two others. Lewandowski bagged a second-half brace, netting twice in three minutes.

With the clinical win, the Bavarians ensured a top-of-the-table finish ahead of the winter break. On that note, here is a look at the five talking points from the lopsided game:

#5 Injuries mount for Bayern Munich ahead of winter break

Kingsley Coman pulled his hamstring, and was taken off the field in the first half.

Kingsley Coman, the goalscorer in Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Mainz was taken off the pitch before the clock hit the half-hour mark. It looked to be a hamstring injury for the Frenchman.

He had a bright start to the game. Coman enjoyed some good battles against Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos on the left flank in the game's early exchanges.

However, he clutched the back of his leg after a sprint down the flank. Coman was immediately taken off, with Leroy Sane taking his place. Sane picked up the assist for Bayern Munich's first goal of the game.

The extent of Coman's injury will become clear after some time. However, he has become another key player sidelined by injury, possibly on account of Bayern's busy schedule.

Coman joins Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Josip Stanisic, Eric Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich in the Bayern Munich casualty list. Fortunately, they only have one game left to play this year. So Coman's injury should not have a noticeable impact on Bayern Munich's performances.

#4 Bayern Munich maintain their 100% scoring record in the Bundesliga this season

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich had another great day in the office. They cruised to another win, scoring for the tenth consecutive game across competitions.

Bayern are now only the third team across Europe's top five leagues to score in every league game this season. Liverpool in the Premier League and Inter Milan in Serie A are the only two other teams to have done so.

Bayern's goal-scoring record becomes even more impressive, as they have scored in every Bundesliga game since February 2020. Their league scoring streak started after a goalless draw with RB Leipzig.

Edited by Bhargav