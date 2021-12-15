Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich: Bavarians player ratings as Serge Gnabry hat-trick inspires five-star performance | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich made light work of Stuttgart with a 5-0 demolition in the Bundesliga. Serge Gnabry bagged a hat-trick while Robert Lewandowski netted twice as the Bavarians consolidated their position at the top.

The champions took some time to get going, opening their account just minutes before half-time. They ran riot after the break, netting four goals in the space of just 21 minutes.

The Reds had their fair share of moments in the match but a lack of cutting edge kept them from making them count.

Bayern moved nine points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

The Bayern custodian was rarely tested but looked confident while handling any incoming danger.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

The France international was solid at the back, although Stuttgart's lack of attacking threat also made his task easier.

Niklas Sule - 8/10

The centre-back frustrated Omar Marmoush all night, impeding his forward sprints. The 26-year old read the game brilliantly too, making four clearances.

Lucas Hernandez - 6.5/10

The Frenchman looked nervy in the first half as Stuttgart looked to press him but enjoyed a more relaxed period after the break.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

Bayern's 'Road Runner' was given a hard time by Tanguy Coulibaly and also went into the referee's books for a handball. Not his best night.

Marc Roca - 6.5/10

The 25-year-old worked hard to regain possession and also displayed his range of passing with a 92% completion rate. He played a big role in Bayern's second goal too.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

While he offered no great shakes in attack, Musiala made up for it with solid defensive play, making three interceptions and tackles each.

Serge Gnabry - 10/10

Gnabry had a hand in all five goals on the night, bagging three himself for an amazing hat-trick while assisting both of Lewandowski's strikes. What a night for him!

Thomas Muller - 8/10

The Raumdeuter was once again the creative inspiration for his side, making four key passes and also assisting one of Gnabry's goals.

Kingsley Coman - N/A

Coman had to come off early on into the match after pulling his hamstring in an unfortunate injury.

Robert Lewandowski - 8.5/10

The Pole was quiet for large parts of the match but took his chances clinically, bagging a brace to continue his ridiculous goalscoring run.

Substitutes

Leroy Sane - 7/10

With three shots on target and one assist, Sane was a thorn in Stuttgart's side after coming on to replace Coman.

Michael Cuisance - 6.5/10

Despite only making a 12 minute cameo, Cusiance was able to create one big chance for his team.

Malik Tillman - N/A

Tillman managed to muster a shot on target and create a big chance on his league debut.

Tanguy Nianzou - 6.5/10

Nianzou played some nice passes in his 15 minute spell on the field.

Omar Richards - N/A

Apart from one key pass, Richards was totally anonymous on the night.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee