Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Stuttgart are set to play Bayern Munich at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg in the league. Goals from Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos and midfielder Philipp Forster ensured victory for Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Bo Svensson's Mainz 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Second-half goals from French winger Kingsley Coman and young midfielder Jamal Musiala sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. Austria international Karim Onisiwo scored the consolation goal for Mainz.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Stuttgart 4-0. A first-half hat-trick from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and a goal from winger Serge Gnabry secured the win for Bayern Munich, who had Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies sent off early in the first-half.

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-L-L

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-W

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be unable to call upon the services of young Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh, French midfielder Enzo Millot, Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic and midfielder Erik Thommy. There are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Naouirou Ahamada, Croatian left-back Borna Sosa and goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh, Erik Thommy, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enzo Millot

Doubtful: Fabian Bredlow, Naouirou Ahamada, Borna Sosa

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without Austria international Marcel Sabitzer, star midfielder Joshua Kimmich and Croatian right-back Josip Stanisic. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Leon Goretzka and Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Injured: Marcel Sabitzer, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

B/R Football @brfootball Joshua Kimmich will be out until January 2022 because of a lung issue after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.



The Bayern midfielder hasn’t played since November 6. Joshua Kimmich will be out until January 2022 because of a lung issue after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.The Bayern midfielder hasn’t played since November 6. https://t.co/1NCWP65SoT

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Roberto Massimo, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Tanguy Coulibaly, Philipp Forster, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Stuttgart are 15th in the Bundesliga, one point ahead of 16th-placed Augsburg. After an impressive 2020/21 season, Stuttgart have struggled to get going this time around, although they have won two of their last three league games.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are top of the league table, six points ahead of 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. Their dominance has become the norm now, with few surprised with their continued excellence both domestically and in the continent.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-2 Bayern Munich

Edited by Abhinav Anand