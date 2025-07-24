Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Stuttgart will face Celta Vigo at the Stadion an der Kreuzeiche on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The German side had their struggles in the Bundesliga last season but finished the campaign strongly, winning the DFB Pokal, and have now begun preparations for the upcoming season.
The Reds kicked off their pre-season campaign a fortnight ago as they locked horns with Fellbach 1890. They thrashed the sixth-tier outfit 7-1, featuring goals from five different players, including 19-year-old Lauri Penna, who netted a late brace.
Celta Vigo, meanwhile, enjoyed a bright campaign in La Liga last season and will return to European football for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They kicked off their pre-season campaign with defeats against Famalicao and Sporting Braga but picked up their first win of the off-season last time out as they beat Nacional 2-0 via efforts from Hugo Sotelo and Hugo Gonzalez.
Following the weekend clash, both clubs will continue in friendly action with Stuttgart set to play Serie A outfit Bologna, while Celta will trade tackles with Grasshoppers Club Zurich from Switzerland.
Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between Stuttgart and Celta.
- The two clubs faced off for the first time in the 2000-01 UEFA Europa League, with Los Celestes winning the last-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate.
- Stuttgart have managed just two clean sheets in their last eight games.
- Celta conceded 57 goals in La Liga last season. Only three teams shipped more, two of which were relegated from the division.
- The Reds scored 64 goals in the Bundesliga last season, the highest of any team outside the Champions League spots.
Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo Prediction
Stuttgart have won their last five games on the bounce after winning just two of their previous 11. They have made a couple of signings this summer and will hope they have enough to win this one.
Celta Vigo, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back defeats, and they will be looking to kick on from that come the weekend. They, however, struggled for results on foreign grounds last season and could lose here.
Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Celta Vigo
Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the Reds' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES