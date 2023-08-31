Stuttgart vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Stuttgart will host Freiburg at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant start to their season, thrashing Balingen 4-0 in the first round of the DFB Pokal before beating Bochum 5-0 in their Bundesliga opener a week later. They were, however, handed their first defeat of the season last weekend, suffering a 5-1 hiding at the hands of RB Leipzig despite holding a 1-0 lead at the break.

Stuttgart sit mid-table in ninth place with three points from two games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this Saturday.

Freiburg, meanwhile, beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in their league opener a fortnight ago sitting two goals up at the interval before their opponents scored a second-half consolation goal. They then picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Werder Bremen in their second game with Maximilian Philipp coming off the bench to score a late winner.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with six points from an obtainable six and will now be looking to continue their winning streak this weekend.

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Stuttgart and Freiburg. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Freiburg have scored three league goals this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the Bundesliga standings.

The Reds have scored at least one goal in their last 20 games across all competitions.

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Prediction

Stuttgart's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four games at the Mercedes Benz Arena and will hope they can maximize their home advantage come Saturday.

Freiburg are on a four-game winning streak after winning just two of their eight games prior. They have performed brilliantly in this fixture of late and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Freiburg

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (10 of the last 12 league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last nine Bundesliga matchups)