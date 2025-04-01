Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Stuttgart will welcome RB Leipzig to MHPArena in the DFB-Pokal semifinals on Wednesday. The hosts were eliminated from the semifinals in the 2022-23 edition and suffered a 3-2 loss to eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen last season. Leipzig lifted the title in 2022 and 2023 but were eliminated from the second round last season.

Die Schwaben have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last six games, suffering four losses. After a 4-3 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen before the international break in the Bundesliga, they lost 1-0 away at Eintracht Frankfurt last week. They overcame Augsburg 1-0 at home in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals in February.

RB Leipzig resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 1-0 away loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach last week, failing to score for the second time in three games. They also registered a 1-0 home win over Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals in February.

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording nine wins. Die Schwaben have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts registered their second consecutive win against Leipzig when the two teams met in the Bundesliga in January.

Stuttgart have lost five of their six home games across all competitions. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last eight away games in all competitions and have failed to score in the last five games.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the Reds 10-9.

The hosts have scored 11 goals in four games in the DFB-Pokal thus far while keeping three clean sheets. Leipzig have scored 12 goals and have kept two clean sheets.

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Roten are winless in their last six games, suffering four losses and conceding 13 goals in that period. They have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six home games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, recording two consecutive wins, and will look to build on that form.

Josha Vagnoman missed the meeting against Frankfurt with a muscle injury and faces a late fitness test. Justin Diehl is also a major doubt.

Die Roten Bullen have been a bit inconsistent recently, with two wins and two losses in their last five games. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping three clean sheets. They have failed to score in their last five away games, which is a cause for concern.

Xaver Schlager picked up an injury on international duty and faces a spell on the sidelines again. Kevin Kampl was absent against Mönchengladbach last week with an infection. Péter Gulácsi is back from an infection and should start here. Zsolt Lőw has been given charge of the club after Marco Rose was sacked.

While both teams have been in poor touch recently, Stuttgart should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 RB Leipzig

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

