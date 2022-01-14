Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Stuttgart host RB Leipzig at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Stuttgart's poor form continued last weekend as they played out a goalless draw against last-placed Greuther Furth. Both teams were grossly wasteful in front of goal and the result was a very fair reflection of the performance on display.

Stuttgart sit 15th in the league table with just 18 points from 18 games. They are level on points with Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap with a win at the weekend.

RB Leipzig picked up just their second win under new boss Domenico Tedesco as they beat Mainz 4-1 on Saturday. Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva all got on the scoresheet with the latter scoring a brace.

The visitors are currently ninth in the Bundesliga with 25 points. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they travel to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

There have been just seven meetings between Stuttgart and RB Leipzig. The hosts are winless in all seven attempts while the visitors have won six times. The other meeting between the sides ended in a draw.

The two teams last faced off in the league earlier this season with RB Leipzig winning 4-0.

Stuttgart Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Team News

Stuttgart

Mohamed Sankoh and Erik Thommy are both injured and will not play at the weekend. Wahid Faghir, Mateo Klimowicz and Naouirou Ahamada are all out with COVID-19 while Omar Marmoush is away on international assignment.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh, Erik Thommy

COVID-19: Wahid Faghir, Mateo Klimowicz, Naouirou Ahamada

Unavailable: Omar Marmoush

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Marcel Halstenberg, Emil Forsberg and Konrad Laimer are all injured at the moment and will not play against Stuttgart. Dani Olmo, Nordi Mukiele and Benjamin Henrichs are all COVID-19 positive and will also sit out the game.

Amadou Haidara and Ilaix Moriba are both away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg, Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer

COVID-19: Dani Olmo, Nordi Mukiele, Benjamin Henrichs

Unavailable: Amadou Haidara, Ilaix Moriba

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller (GK); Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Roberto Massimo, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Chris Fuhrich, Philipp Forster; Sasa Kalajdzic

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi (GK); Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orbán; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Lukas Klostermann; Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva, Christopher Nkunku

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Stuttgart are winless in their last three league games and have failed to score any goals in that period while conceding six times.

RB Leipzig picked up a 4-1 win last time out and will be hoping to use that performance to kickstart the rest of their campaign. The Red Bulls should have enough to pick up all three points at the weekend.

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Manas Mitul