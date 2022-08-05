Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Stuttgart are set to play RB Leipzig at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Markus Anfang's Dynamo Dresden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. A first-half goal from Macedonian winger Darko Churlinov sealed the deal for Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart, who had centre-back Waldemar Anton sent off in the second-half.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, lost 5-3 to Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich in the final of the DFL-Supercup. Goals from young midfielder Jamal Musiala, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, French right-back Benjamin Pavard and German attackers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane secured the win for Bayern Munich.

Second-half goals from defender Marcel Halstenberg, French attacker Christopher Nkunku and Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo proved to be mere consolations for RB Leipzig.

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage, having won seven games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Stuttgart 2-0. Goals from Portuguese striker Andre Silva and France international Christopher Nkunku ensured victory for RB Leipzig.

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: yet to play

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian left-back Borna Sosa, while there are doubts over the availability of Danish midfielder Nikolas Nartey, Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, French winger Tanguy Coulibaly and midfielder Atakan Karazor. Australian attacker Alou Kuol is suspended.

Injured: Borna Sosa

Doubtful: Nikolas Nartey, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tanguy Coulibaly, Atakan Karazor

Suspended: Alou Kuol

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are expected to be without Danish attacker Yussuf Poulsen. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florian Muller, Josha Vagnoman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hiroki Ito, Pascal Stenzel, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Enzo Millot, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Juan Jose Perea, Darko Churlinov

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Benjamin Henrichs, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andre Silva, Christopher Nkunku

Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Stuttgart finished 15th last season, and barely managed to hold on to their Bundesliga status. Keeping hold of Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic could prove to be crucial, with the 25-year old linked with clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, finished 4th last season, with some of their best performances coming after the appointment of Domenico Tedesco as the manager. This summer, they have sold the likes of Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams and Brian Brobbey, and it is evident that their squad needs some strengthening.

RB Leipzig to win.

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-1 RB Leipzig

