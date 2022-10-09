Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

In a clash between two teams at the opposite ends of the table, Stuttgart will welcome league leaders Union Berlin to Mercedes-Benz Arena in Bundesliga action on Sunday.

The home team are the only team in the German top-flight without a win this term and head into this clash in poor form, having lost their last two games. They were close to earning a point from their away game at Wolfsburg last week, but Yannick Gerhardt's injury-time winner condemned them to a loss.

Union Berlin saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign come to an end last time around as they fell to a 2-0 away loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. They did bounce back with a 1-0 win in the UEFA Europa League against Malmo on Wednesday.

They held onto their top spot in the league and will be looking to return to winning ways in this game.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times across all competitions. These games have been contested closely with as many as six of them ending in draws. Stuttgart and Union Berlin picked up a win apiece at home in the remaining two games.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, with Union Berlin picking up a 2-1 win in the other game in 2021.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Union Berlin's last 4 games while Stuttgart have seen over 2.5 goals in their last three Bundesliga games.

Stuttgart have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches. They have conceded 13 goals in the league this term, which is still the ninth-best defensive record in the competition.

Union Berlin have the joint-best defensive record in the competition, conceding just six goals in eight games.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction

Stuttgart have not been able to break their winless run and, given their poor goalscoring record (9 goals scored; second-worst attacking record in the league), another low-scoring performance from them is expected here.

Die Eisernen have failed to score in three of their last six games across all competitions. They have a crucial Europa League game against Malmo on Thursday and might choose to rest a few key players here. With that in mind, Union Berlin might get a narrow win

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Union Berlin.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

