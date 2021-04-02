Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart are set to play host to Werder Bremen at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sunday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Stuttgart come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to ten-man Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. A first-half hat-trick from superstar striker Robert Lewandowski and a goal from forward Serge Gnabry secured the win for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich, who had Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies sent off in the first-half.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg at the Weserstadion in their most recent Bundesliga game. An own goal from United States of America international Josh Sargent and a goal from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst ensured victory for Wolfsburg. Midfielder Kevin Mohwald scored the consolation goal for Werder Bremen.

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Werder Bremen have won eight games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Stuttgart beating Werder Bremen 2-1. A brace from young attacker Silas Wamangituka sealed the deal for Stuttgart. Striker Davie Selke scored the consolation goal for Werder Bremen.

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-W

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-D-W

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be unable to call upon the services of talented young attacker Silas Wamangituka, forward Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez. There are doubts over the availability of young midfielders Lilian Egloff and Clinton Mola and Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala.

Injured: Nicolas Gonzalez, Silas Wamangituka, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Doubtful: Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff, Orel Mangala

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen could be without Serbian centre-back Milos Veljkovic and striker Niclas Fullkrug and midfielder Patrick Erras. United States of America international Josh Sargent is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Florian Kohfeldt is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Niclas Fullkrug, Milos Veljkovic, Patrick Erras

Suspended: Josh Sargent

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Pascal Stenzel, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Philipp Forster, Gonzalo Castro, Tanguy Coulibaly, Sasa Kalajdzic

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jiri Pavlenka, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Felix Agu, Kevin Mohwald, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Ludwig Augustinsson, Maximilian Eggestein, Yuya Osako, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Stuttgart are 9th in the Bundesliga table, and have impressed with their performances this season. Young stars like Sasa Kalajdzic, Silas Wamangituka and Nicolas Gonzalez have all done well, while Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo has proven to be a crucial player so far.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. They are six points behind Stuttgart, but have lost their last two league games. Josh Sargent's absence could prove to be problematic though.

Stuttgart might just edge past Werder Bremen.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-0 Werder Bremen

