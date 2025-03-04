“Such a display of selfishness and petulance is desperately unprofessional” - When Premier League icon slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his behavior

Alan Shearer slammed Cristiano Ronaldo after he ignored Erik ten Hag and left Manchester United's bench during the win over Tottenham in 2022. The Premier League Hall of Famer claimed that it was a lack of respect from the Portuguese superstar towards his teammates, manager, and the club.

Speaking to The Athletic, Shearer stated that Ronaldo should be punished by Manchester United for his unprofessional behavior. He added that the talking point of the game switched from the Red Devils' performance in the match to the abrupt exit from the bench.

Shearer said via TNT Sports:

"From the outset, I should say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent behaviour is totally unacceptable. Showing respect to your team-mates, your manager and your club’s supporters are amongst the fundamentals in football and to refuse to come on as a substitute, as Erik ten Hag has confirmed, and retreat to the dressing room with a game still in progress takes a flamethrower to one of the primary dressing-room codes."

"In a team game, where the basic principle is that you’re all in it together win or lose, such a display of selfishness and petulance is desperately unprofessional and it’s right that Ronaldo should be disciplined by Manchester United because of it. His was a terrible example to set and it’s a shame that instead of reflecting on their best performance of the season against Tottenham Hotspur, Ten Hag has been forced to talk about someone who only figured on the periphery," he added.

Erik ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come off the bench in the win over Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo had to face consequences for Manchester United snub, admitted Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo and some players left Old Trafford during halftime of their pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag spoke to the media after the Portuguese superstar left the bench during the Tottenham game and stated that they were planning the consequences.

He said via BBC:

"I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values and have to control them. We are in a team. After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn't just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened. We miss him tomorrow, that is a miss for us and the squad, but I think it is important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea - that is the most important."

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the Chelsea game in October. He left the club in November 2022 after terminating his contract.

