"Such a bad lineup" "Ancelotti out" - Real Madrid fans feel 24-year-old has been rushed back into starting XI for Atletico Madrid clash

Real Madrid fans are unimpressed that Carlo Ancelotti has selected Eder Militao for their La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium today (September 18).

Los Blancos boast a 100% record so far in the Spanish top-flight this season but face their biggest test so far in the form of their city rivals.

Ahead of the clash, Ancelotti named his starting lineup. It contained three changes from the team that beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Toni Kroos replaces Eduardo Camavinga to bring some experience to midfield alongside Luka Modric, while Ferland Mendy replaces Nacho Fernandez.

Militao is also in the starting XI in place of Antonio Rudiger, despite the 24-year-old missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international was a key part of Real Madrid's success last season and is considered one of European football's leading centre-backs.

However, supporters appear skeptical about the Italian's decision to bring the defender back for such a huge game. Atletico are known for being a physical outfit and their superb attack can bring any side problems.

After the announcement of the team lineup, Real Madrid supporters took to Twitter to express their dismay at Ancelotti's decision:

7Mix3r @7Mix3r @theMadridZone No way miltao after Injury play in firt team @theMadridZone No way miltao after Injury play in firt team

🥢🥢 @Bilal_wallijoh @MadridXtra Why will this guy start militao ffs @MadridXtra Why will this guy start militao ffs

azxn @xzxnszn @alongetheestall militao literally just got back from an injury guy @alongetheestall militao literally just got back from an injury guy 😂

danny 🌟 @dxnnyyxz @MadridXtra militao just came back from an injury and he already wants to rush him @MadridXtra militao just came back from an injury and he already wants to rush him

Carlo Ancelotti claims Vinicius Junior racism incident has not been discussed in Real Madrid dressing room

According to The Mail, Pedro Bravo of the Spanish Agents association told Vinicius to stop "playing the monkey" on a controversial late-night football talk show.

Bravo later apologized for the comments, which related to the winger's dance after his goal in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over RCD Mallorca last week.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, said on the matter:

"Firstly, I think it’s important to highlight that I don’t usually see this kind of racism in Spain. The club made a statement and Vinícius made a statement and I agree with those. He is doing well and working as hard as ever with the rest of the team."

He added:

"This issue isn’t something we’ve discussed in our dressing room. We’ve been talking about football there. We haven’t discussed it because I think he already discussed it well in his statement.

The Real Madrid manager claimed that Vinicius is focused on the game, saying:

"I haven’t given him any advice on this issue, since I’m not his father or brother. I’m not worried about how it might affect the game. I don’t think it’s affecting him, as I’ve seen him with his usual joy."

He added:

"We’re playing a football game and it’s an away game, which we’re used to. Of course, Atletico’s fans will support their team. We’re just thinking about how to defeat them, nothing more."

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish Your Atleti XI for the Madrid Derby Your Atleti XI for the Madrid Derby 💪 https://t.co/MgUjjxRWYk

