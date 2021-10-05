Sudan vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sudan and Guinea face each other at the neutral Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Wednesday for a clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Falcons of Jediane are still looking for their first point of the campaign, having lost both their games in Group I so far.

An opening day loss to Morocco was followed by a 4-2 thumping by Guinea-Bissau a few days later, condemning them to the bottom of the standings.

Guinea, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, drawing to Guinea-Bissau in their first and only game so far.

But they have a game in hand over everyone else in the group and winning it would boost their chances of progressing into the third round.

Sudan vs Guinea Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only twice before, with each of them winning once.

Guinea thrashed Sudan 6-0 in an international friendly back in 2008. But the Falcons got their revenge exactly 10 years later during the 2018 AFCON, winning 2-1.

Sudan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Sudan vs Guinea Team News

Sudan

The Falcons of Jediane will rely upon their experienced stars like Amir Kamal, Faris Abdalla and Nasr El Shigail.

Prolific striker Muhamed Abdelrahman, who has seven goals in just 11 caps, will lead the line for them once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and Napoli's Amadou Diawara headline Didier Six's 25-man squad for this month's qualifiers.

Both of these players are likely to feature on Wednesday, with Francois Kamano leading the line.

Former Barcelona man Ilaix Moriba, who rejected Spain for Guinea in a shock swap, is the most notable absentee. He's still preparing his documents to finalize the switch.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ilaix Moriba

Sudan vs Guinea Predicted XI

Sudan (4-3-3): Ali Abdallah Abu-Eshrein; Mohamed Saeed Ahmed, Amier Kamal, Al Samwal Merghani, Faris Abdalla; Dhiya Mahjoub Musa, Sharafeldin Shaiboub Ali, Nasr Omar; Yasin Hamed, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Ramadan Agab.

Guinea (4-3-1-2): Aly Keita; Abdoulaye Cisse, Mohamed Camara, Florentin Pogba, Issaiga Sylla; Mady Camara, Mamadou Kane, Amadou Diawara; Naby Keita; Francois Kamano, Mohamed Bayo.

Sudan vs Guinea Prediction

Sudan, ranked 127 in the world, are the weakest side in the group. Their defense has been all over the place and they do not have the means to make up for that in attack either.

Guinea are far from the perfect side but certainly have enough in the tank to see off Sudan.

Prediction: Sudan 1-2 Guinea

