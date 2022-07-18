Suduva vs Viborg Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Danish outfit Viborg will pay a visit to Lithuania to take on Suduva in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts are doing well in the domestic competition, sitting fifth in the ongoing Lithuanian league. After finishing second last season, they bagged a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

Both teams come into this outing without participating in the first round of qualifiers. Viborg also qualified for the qualifiers by finishing third in the Danish Premier division last season. They are unbeaten in the pre-season so far, winning their friendly outings against modest Greek and Belgian opposition.

Suduva vs Viborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between these two teams.

They played each other in a couple of friendly outings, one in 2009 and the most recent one in 2015.

Viborg won both encounters and also kept clean sheets on both occasions.

Viborg have already kept three clean sheets in four pre-season friendlies they have played so far.

They have scored over three goals in each of their last three friendly outings.

Suduva last played a domestic game in mid-June, with their two recent domestic fixtures getting postponed.

It will be Suduva's first appearance in the qualifiers of an European competition since 2017 when they reached the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

For Viborg, it'll be their first appearance in an European competition since the 2019 UEFA Europa League group stages

Viborg have scored five goals in their two previous clashes against Suduva.

Suduva vs Viborg Prediction

It will be an uphill challenge for Suduva to progress from this round. The Lithuanian outfit will have to fight for at least a draw in their home leg to have any chance of pulling off an upset in the tie.

Viborg will get into this game as strong favourites, given their past results against Suduva. The Danish outfit are expected win the first leg.

Prediction: Suduva 1-3 Viborg.

Suduva vs Viborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viborg.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Viborg have kept a clean sheet in both their previous outings against Suduva).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in each of Viborg’s three pre-season games).

