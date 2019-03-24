Summer transfer window 2019/20: Why it will be one of the best in the history of the game

The upcoming transfer window is going to be very exciting

Transfer windows are always exciting if you are a football fan. It is one of the most interesting parts of the footballing season wherein a lot of changes happen in the clubs. A lot of players switch clubs while a few extend their stay at their current clubs. New managers are appointed and it will be a new beginning for every club and their fans.

The upcoming transfer window also promises the minimum outcomes from a transfer window. However, this summer, the transfer window is set to be more interesting and exciting as suddenly the stakes and the need to invest high has increased for a few top European clubs this season.

A lot of popular players may also switch clubs this summer and this has, in turn, guaranteed a cash overflow this transfer window. Let us now analyze why the two months after the closure of this season will be an interesting phase for the lovers of the game.

After finding its way into most of the Top football leagues, the VAR will now be introduced in the Premier League next season. Premier League is one of the most popular football tournaments and the introduction of VAR will definitely have an effect on the transfer market this summer.

This season has been disappointing for a few top clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester United. All these teams could invest high in the summer and that has raised the stakes of the upcoming transfer window. The clubs will focus more on the squad depth and hence, this could result in a lot of new transfers:

-Real Madrid and PSG could be one of the major contributors as both these cash-club teams could make a few statement-signings in the summer. The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Mauro Icardi could all be involved in the upcoming transfer window.

-While Neymar could possibly move back to Spain as a Real Madrid player, Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with a move to the La Liga giants or Juventus. Eden Hazard has been a steady target for Real Madrid and he could also be on the move this summer. Mauro Icardi may leave Inter Milan with a long list of suitors for him in Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.

-Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane may also decide to leave their current clubs and it would interesting to know their next destination. Both these French players are linked with Manchester United.

-Bayern Munich suffered an early exit from the Champions League and may look to appoint a new manager at the end of the season. They will also aim for a few talented players in the market to bring them to the club this summer.

-Chelsea could also appoint a new manager for the upcoming season and it will be interesting to note as to how the club would deal with its striker crisis and a potential Eden Hazard exit. While Christian Pulisic will be at the club next season, it needs to be seen which other Chelsea players on loan would come back to the club considering their current transfer ban.

-Teenage prodigies are in demand in football right now and it will be interesting to see where the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho would end up for the upcoming season. While Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Jadon Sancho has now become a priority target for Manchester United.

Away from new transfers, a few loan deals such as that of James Rodriguez and Gonzalo Higuain would be coming to an end this season and their future destination has sparked a lot of interest. Although there are a lot of rumors regarding their futures, we can expect a few surprises in the summer.

James Rodriguez has an option to return to his former club Real Madrid while there are also suitors for the Colombian in the form of Manchester United and Liverpool. Bayern Munich can also sign him on a permanent basis too. Although Gonzalo Higuain was expected to be signed by Chelsea on a permanent basis at the end of the season, there are rumors cropping up that Chelsea might decide against it.

Players such as Petr Cech and Arjen Robben would leave their respective clubs this summer and the team's preparedness to tackle the exit of these legends will be on display this summer. Antonio Valencia is also set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and it would be interesting to see where he goes next.

Also, there are outside chances that we could see the world record for the highest transfer fee broken this summer and that makes the transfer window all the more interesting. If Neymar or Mbappe decide to leave PSG, then the existing world-record could well be in danger.

Hence, the upcoming transfer window will be one of the most exciting ones to have happened in recent years.

