“Sums up everything wrong with the club” – Arsenal fans furious at ‘fake’ star for ghosting in 4-1 loss to Manchester City

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to slam midfielder Martin Odegaard for his poor performance in their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26. The Gunners' poor run of form continued as they lost at the Etihad, further denting their hopes of winning their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Manchester City dominated from the get-go and broke the deadlock in the seventh minute via an excellent long-range goal from Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola's side came close to scoring again on multiple occasions through Erling Haaland. However, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a series of excellent saves to keep his side in the game.

The Cityzens doubled their advantage on the cusp of half-time when John Stones' header from a De Bruyne freekick found the back of the net. The goal was initially flagged for offside, but was eventually awarded after a VAR check.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard carelessly gave the ball away to Haaland in the 54th minute. The striker slipped in De Bruyne, who scored his second of the night.

Rob Holding scored a consolation goal for the Gunners in the 86th minute. However, there was more to come from City as Haaland scored his record-breaking 33rd Premier League goal of the season in extra-time. With the strike, he broke Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Manchester City fully deserved the three points, having had more possession (53% to 47%) and more shots on target (nine to two).

Arsenal fans were furious with Martin Odegaard for his mistake, which led to City's third goal. The Norwegian struggled to get on the ball and find the right passes before being subbed off in the 71st minute. He also failed to make any accurate crosses and made only one key pass in the game.

Here are some reactions from Arsenal fans on Twitter:

Liban @LibanLDN They were telling Odegaard is the best midfielder in the league cos he was in form for a little while. Send him back to Vitesse. They were telling Odegaard is the best midfielder in the league cos he was in form for a little while. Send him back to Vitesse.

Ace🥤 @speeds_c Odegaard whenever Arsenal need him to perform in a big game Odegaard whenever Arsenal need him to perform in a big game https://t.co/waJ5RPhSEb

Emzel @Emzyl_ Odegaard is not captain material at all, this guy is fake, Fugazi and sums up everything wrong with the club Odegaard is not captain material at all, this guy is fake, Fugazi and sums up everything wrong with the club

Sam @Afcsammmm Odegaard has a thing for ghosting games with meaning. Odegaard has a thing for ghosting games with meaning.

Z @z7afc__ How is Odegaard our Captain How is Odegaard our Captain

Charles Watts @charles_watts That's so bad again. Odegaard just gives De Bruyne the ball. He exchanges passes with Haaland and side foots past Ramsdale.



For all their brilliance tonight, City's goals have been gifted to them. That's so bad again. Odegaard just gives De Bruyne the ball. He exchanges passes with Haaland and side foots past Ramsdale.For all their brilliance tonight, City's goals have been gifted to them.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog 3-0. Exact position Odegaard conceded possession against Southampton? 3-0. Exact position Odegaard conceded possession against Southampton?

While Odegaard may have had an uncharacteristic performance against City, the Arsenal skipper has been integral for the Gunners this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances this season.

Manchester City's John Stones credits Arsenal after scoring against the Gunners in 4-1 victory

Manchester City centre-back and goalscorer John Stones credited the Gunners for putting up a tough fight on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola's side won 4-1 in dominant fashion to seize control of the title race.

Stones spoke to the media following the game and said (via Premier League):

"We have to give Arsenal a lot of respect and credit. We didn't play the football we usually do, but the desire got us through. We could have had a few more goals, but I'm made up with the three points. We've been through tough moments at this stage of the season in the past and we know how to cope. Everyone's been there and everyone's got that hunger"

Manchester City are in second place with 73 points, just two behind Mikel Arteta's side, with two games in hand. If they were to win both, they would have a four-point lead over the Gunners.

John Stones and Co. face Fulham away next on April 30, while the north London outfit take on Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2.

