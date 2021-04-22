Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Sunderland welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light this Saturday with maximum points deemed an absolute necessity by their fans.

The Black Cats occupy the third spot in the League One table but find themselves seven points behind Peterborough United in second with just four matches left.

Clearly, automatic promotion is a far cry, especially given Sunderland's disastrous current run of form. They are the only team in the division alongside Ipswich Town without a win in their last five games.

Accrington Stanley, on the other hand, are sandwiched right in the middle of the league table. They could leapfrog straight into the playoff spots with a strong finish to their campaign.

They're currently 12th with 61 points, just five behind sixth-placed Charlton Athletic. This promises to be a thrilling tussle.

Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley head-to-head

Accrington Stanley lost the reverse fixture at home 0-2 just over a month ago

Sunderland are not used to being in England's third division. So it is no surprise to see that these two clubs, who have coexisted for well over a century, only meet five times before. Their first encounter in 2019 ended in a draw, but Sunderland have prevailed ever since.

Sunderland form: D-L-L-L-D

Accrington Stanley form: W-L-D-L-W

Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley team news

Sunderland

⏮️ Our previous encounter with Accrington Stanley...



⚽ Ross Stewart

⚽ Charlie Wyke #SAFC I #SUNACC pic.twitter.com/nGwCKrWrv5 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 22, 2021

Lee Johnson saw his side fight valiantly to take the lead twice against league leaders Hull City recently, only to concede two heartbreaking equalizers.

They missed the services of star man Aiden McGeady in that fixture, but there is hope he can return for the visit of Accrington Stanley.

Injured: Jake Vokins, Arbenit Xhemajli, Tom Flanagan, Conor McLaughlin

Doubtful: Aiden McGeady

Suspensions: None

Accrington Stanley

Full of confidence after securing a win courtesy of an injury-time penalty in their latest match, John Coleman's team are looking to build on that at the Stadium of Light.

The club's top-scorer, Dion Charles, took his tally for the season to 19 goals with another brace at Doncaster Rovers. However, they continue to miss the creative presence of Joe Pritchard.

Injured: Joe Pritchard, Mark Hughes, Mo Sangara, Lamine Kaba Sherif, Ross Sykes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley predicted XI

Sunderland predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Callum McFadzean; Luke O'Nien; Bailey Wright; Max Power; Josh Scowen; Grant Leadbitter; Aiden McGeady; Aiden O'Brien; Jordan Jones; Charlie Wyke

Accrington Stanley predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Toby Savin; Harvey Rodgers; Michael Nottingham; Ben Barclay; Cameron Burgess; Seamus Conneely; Matt Butcher; Sean McConville; Adam Phillips; Colby Bishop; Dion Charles

Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley prediction

Sunderland will receive a massive boost if McGeady can return on time for this match

It is probably too late for Sunderland to mount a dramatic push for second spot. They simply need to return to winning ways to regain their confidence ahead of next month's promotion playoffs.

They showed enough promising signs in their last match to back them for a win at home. Accrington Stanley will certainly not allow that to happen easily, though.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Accrington Stanley

