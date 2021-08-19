Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon prediction, preview, team news and more | Football League One 2021-22

Sunderland will be looking to get their campaign up and running again when AFC Wimbledon come to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for a match in 2021-22 Football League One.

The Black Cats saw their two-game winning run end following a 1-0 loss to Burton Albion last weekend.

Jonny Smith's second-half strike condemned Lee Johnson's side to their first defeat of the campaign.

Wimbledon are still unbeaten but lie two places below them in the league table, courtesy of two draws from their first three games.

Having opened the new season with a 2-1 win away to Doncaster, they've drawn back-to-back to Bolton Wanderers and Gillingham.

Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon Head-To-Head

There have been 13 clashes between the sides before, with Sunderland winning only four times, including each of their last three clashes.

Wimbledon, who've beaten the Black Cats seven times before, last won this fixture in January 2000!

💪🏻 The first and it certainly won't be the last goal for Ollie Palmer this season! Thank you for your incredible support and the atmosphere you created for these first two home games #AFCW fans. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vUEhHAWk7p — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) August 18, 2021

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W

AFC Wimbledon Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W

Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon Team News

Sunderland

Corry Evans was injured in the MK Dons game and sat out their Burton defeat. Manager Lee Johnson has now confirmed that he will be sidelined for another 10-14 days. Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees and continue to recover from their respective injuries.

New recruits Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead were named on the bench. But while Broadhead played the final 20 minutes, Alves remained unused.

Injured: Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis, Corry Evans

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🚑 Lee Johnson has confirmed that team captain Corry Evans will miss the next 10-14 days due to a hamstring injury.



Speedy recovery, skipper 👊 pic.twitter.com/dRL2J9YGs1 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 18, 2021

AFC Wimbledon

There are no injury concerns for Wimbledon. Head coach Mark Robinson played a very young XI against Gillingham after making seven changes.

Some of the senior players on the bench that day might come into the side again. Striker Ollie Palmer surely made a strong case by coming off the bench to score.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon Predicted XI

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Carl Winchester, Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin; Dan Neil, Luke O'Nien; Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton, Aiden McGeady; Ross Stewart.

AFC Wimbledon (3-4-3): Nikola Tzanev; Will Nightingale, Daniel Csoka, Paul Kalambayi; Henry Lawrence, George Marsh, Alex Woodyard, Paul Osew; Ayoub Assal, Aaron Pressley, Dapo Mebude.

Sunderland vs AFC Wimbledon Prediction

Sunderland have started their season in bright form, although the momentum was halted by a 1-0 loss to Burton in the last match.

Wimbledon have surely taken note of this and might also be aware of their poor record against the Black Cats lately.

However, we're still betting our bottom dollar on the home side to eke out a victory.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

