Sunderland vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

Sunderland will look to snap their five-game winless EFL Championship run at home when they host Birmingham City on Saturday (April 15). The Blues are winless at the Stadium of Light in five visits since November 2005.

Sunderland returned to winning ways on Monday (April 10), edging out Cardiff City 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium. Tony Mowbray’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing once, since March. The hosts have 58 points from 41 games and sit tenth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the playoffs places.

Birmingham, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to a goalless draw by Stoke City on Monday. That followed a 1-1 draw with Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

With 50 points from 41 games, Birmingham are 17th in the standings but will move level on points with 13th-placed Bristol City with a win

Sunderland vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 54 wins from their last 121 meetings, Sunderland have a superior record in the fixture.

Birmingham have picked up 43 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in five home games against the Blues, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss in August 2006.

Birmingham are on a run of one win in six away games, losing thrice since February.

Sunderland are winless in five home games, losing twice, since a 1-0 win over Reading in February.

Sunderland vs Birmingham City Prediction

Fresh off snapping their four-game winless run, Sunderland will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to rekindle their playoff dreams. Given Birmingham’s struggles on the road, the Black Cats should emerge with a slender win.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Birmingham

Sunderland vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes since October 2009.)

