Sunderland vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Wayne Rooney will be looking to pick up his first win as Birmingham City boss when the Blues visit the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the EFL Championship on Saturday

The Black Cats head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five home games against Birmingham and will look to extend this impressive run.

Sunderland were left spitting feathers last Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Swansea City despite having the numerical advantage for most of the game.

This followed a resounding 3-1 victory over Norwich City on October 28, which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

Sunderland have picked up 23 points from 15 matches to sit eighth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with ninth-placed Hull City.

Newly-appointed manager Rooney was left with thoughts of “what could have been” last Saturday when his Birmingham City side were held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town after giving up their two-goal lead in the final 11 minutes of the game.

The Blues have now failed to win their last four matches — losing three and claiming one draw — stretching back to a 3-1 victory over West Brom under former manager John Eustace back in October.

With 19 points from 15 matches, Birmingham City are currently 15th in the league table, level on points with 14th-placed Swansea.

Sunderland vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 55 wins from the last 122 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Birmingham City have picked up 43 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

The Blues have failed to win their last six visits to the Stadium of Light, losing four and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory in November 2005.

Sunderland are winless in four of their last five matches, losing three and picking up one draw since early October.

Birmingham City have lost their last five Championship away matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring just twice since a 2-0 victory at Bristol City on August 19.

Sunderland vs Birmingham City Prediction

Despite their somewhat disappointing draw against 10-man Swansea last time out, Sunderland will be backing themselves against a Birmingham City side who have lost their last five away matches.

The Black Cats’ home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we fancy them claiming all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Birmingham City

Sunderland vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)