Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 40 clash on Easter Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Cardiff City on Good Friday. Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham scored first-half goals to guide the Black Cats to victory. Blackburn, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town. Conor Chaplin's ninth-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Riversiders in 19th spot in the table, having garnered 42 points from 39 games. Sunderland, meanwhile, are 12th with 51 points to show for their efforts after 39 outings.

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 147th meeting between the two sides. Sunderland lead 64-51

Their most recent meeting in September saw Sunderland claim a 3-1 away win.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Sunderland are unbeaten in six head-to-head games at the Stadium of Light, winning four.

Blackburn are winless in last 10 league games, losing seven.

Sunderland are unbeaten in four league games played on Easter Monday, winning one, while Blackburn are winless in three Championship games on Easter Monday, losing one.

Four of Sunderland's last five league games have seen one side fail to score.

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sunderland snapped their seven-game winless run with victory over Cardiff City, losing six. The Tyne-Wear outfit have lost all hopes of promotion but will be aiming to end the season in the top half.

Blackburn, meanwhie, are winless since early February and find themselves three points and three places above the drop zone. They have the second-worst away record in the league, having not won on the road since November. Only bottom side Rotherham United have a longer away winless record (20 games).

Sunderland are the slight favourites on paper, so expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Blackburn

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals