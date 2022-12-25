Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Sunderland will welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26).

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Hull City. Ross Stewart opened the scoring in the 74th minute before Ozan Tufan equalised eight minutes later.

Blackburn, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Norwich City. Ben Gibson's fourth-minute own goal gave them an early lead before Tyrhys Dolan sealed the win four minutes from time.

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 144 times across competitions. Sunderland lead 62-51, while 31 games have been drawn.

Sunderland have won their last three home games against Blackburn, scoring at least twice in each game, which have produced over 2.5 goals.

The two teams will meet for the first time at Sunderland for the first time since 2011, which Sunderland won 2-1,

The two teams met at Ewood Park in October, their first meeting since 2012, in the Premier League. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 win for the Rovers, thanks to goals from Scott Wharton and Ben Brereton Díaz.

No team have recorded more wins (13) than the visitors in the Championship this season. Blanckburn are the only team without a draw his season, losing ten of 23 games.

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The Black Cats have lost three of their last four home games in the Championship but are unbeaten in their last five home games against Blackburn.

The Riversiders have lost two of their last three away league games, failing to score as well. Seven of their ten defeats this season have come on their travels, and the trend could continue.

Blackburn have failed to score in seven of their 12 away games. Although that could change here, Sunderland should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Sunderland to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Ross Stewart to score or assist any time - Yes

