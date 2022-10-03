Sunderland vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2022

Sunderland qill square off against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light in round 13 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (October 4).

The Seasiders head into the midweek clash on a run of three defeats on the spin and will look to end this dry spell.

Sunderland were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game, playing out a goalless draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

The Black Cats have picked up just one win in their last four outings, losing once and drawing twice. With 16 points from 11 games, Sunderland are eighth in the standings, level on points with Luton and Wigan.

Blackpool, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Norwich City. They have now lost three games on the bounce, managing just one win in their last seven outings.

With 11 points from as many games, Blackpool are 19th in the standings, level on points with 20th-placed Hull City.

Sunderland vs Blackpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 27 wins from the last 64 meetings..

Blackpool have picked up 19 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last four home games against Blackpool, claiming two wins and two draws since December 2010.

The Seasiders have lost their last three league outings, scoring once and conceding six since a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on September 4.

Sunderland are unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 home games across competitions, claiming eight wins and four draws since February.

Sunderland vs Blackpool Prediction

Sunderland have been solid at home, where they have lost just once since February. They head into the game as the more in-form team and should claim all three points and heap more misery on an out-of-sorts Blackpool team.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Blackpool

Sunderland vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of Sunderland’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between Sunderland and Blackpool.)

