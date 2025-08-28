Sunderland vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Sunderland will host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. The home side marked their return to the top-flight with a remarkable 3-0 victory over West Ham United a fortnight ago, featuring goals from three different players in the second half.
The Black Cats, however, suffered their first defeat of the campaign in game week two as they lost 2-0 to fellow newly-promoted side Burnley. They then turned their attention to cup action during the week, facing League One side Huddersfield Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, where they lost on penalties.
Brentford, meanwhile, kicked off their season with a 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest. They, however, bounced back from that last weekend as they picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over Aston Villa with Dango Ouattara scoring the sole goal of the game on his club debut.
Like their weekend opponents, the Bees were in cup action on Tuesday, facing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and winning 2-0 via goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago.
Sunderland vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 20th competitive meeting between Sunderland and Brentford. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won nine times with their other four contests ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash back in February 2018 which the Bees won 2-0.
- The hosts are without a win or a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1992.
- A win for Brentford on Saturday will mark the first time either side has recorded back-to-back victories in this fixture.
Sunderland vs Brentford Prediction
The Black Cats are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have work to do this weekend if they are to bounce back. They picked up a memorable result in their last home league game and will rely heavily on their home advantage to secure a result on Saturday.
Brentford on the other hand have won their last two matches although questions remain over their performances in both games. They are the more experienced of the two teams and should win this one.
Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Brentford
Sunderland vs Brentford Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Brentford
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)