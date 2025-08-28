Sunderland vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Sunderland will host Brentford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. The home side marked their return to the top-flight with a remarkable 3-0 victory over West Ham United a fortnight ago, featuring goals from three different players in the second half.

Ad

The Black Cats, however, suffered their first defeat of the campaign in game week two as they lost 2-0 to fellow newly-promoted side Burnley. They then turned their attention to cup action during the week, facing League One side Huddersfield Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, where they lost on penalties.

Brentford, meanwhile, kicked off their season with a 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest. They, however, bounced back from that last weekend as they picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over Aston Villa with Dango Ouattara scoring the sole goal of the game on his club debut.

Ad

Trending

Like their weekend opponents, the Bees were in cup action on Tuesday, facing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and winning 2-0 via goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago.

Sunderland vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 20th competitive meeting between Sunderland and Brentford. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won nine times with their other four contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash back in February 2018 which the Bees won 2-0.

The hosts are without a win or a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1992.

A win for Brentford on Saturday will mark the first time either side has recorded back-to-back victories in this fixture.

Ad

Sunderland vs Brentford Prediction

The Black Cats are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have work to do this weekend if they are to bounce back. They picked up a memorable result in their last home league game and will rely heavily on their home advantage to secure a result on Saturday.

Brentford on the other hand have won their last two matches although questions remain over their performances in both games. They are the more experienced of the two teams and should win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Brentford

Sunderland vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brentford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More