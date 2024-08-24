Sunderland vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

The action continues in round three of the Championship as Sunderland and Burnley square off at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (August 24). Both sides have won their first two league outings.

The hosts made it two wins from two by thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at home last Sunday. Begore that, the Black Cats had kicked off their season with a 2-0 opening-day victory over Cardiff City, courtesy of goals from Luke O’Nien and Jackson Clarke.

Sandwiched between the two league victories, Sunderland suffered a 2-0 first-round defeat in the EFL Cup to Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Burnley turned in a five-star team display last Saturday when they stormed to a 5-0 win over Cardiff City at Turf Moor. That followed a 4-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in their curtain-raiser on August 13.

Trending

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, head coach Scott Parker will be delighted with his side’s start to life in the second tier as they aim to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

Sunderland vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 119 meetings, Sunderland lead Burnley 47-39.

Sunderland have won one of their last eight Championship home matches, losing five, since February.

Burnley have won just two of their 12 competitive away games in 2024, losing six since the turn of the year.

The Clarets have managed just one clean sheet in 23 matches this year while conceding 42 goals.

Sunderland vs Burnley Prediction

Both teams have flown out the blocks in the league. While an action-packed contest is expected the Clarets are slightly superior on paper and should secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Burnley

Sunderland vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Burnley’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the Clarets' last seven outings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback