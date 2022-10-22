Sunderland vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Sunderland will host Burnley at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts will hope for a positive response following their midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers. After a four-game winless run, Sunderland put smiles on the faces of their fans with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic. However, Tuesday’s loss has dampened the mood at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have 20 points and are 13th in the standings after 15 games. It’s not too bad for a team newly promoted from League One. However, coach Tony Mowbray has been tasked with taking the outfit for the Premier League. That may sound arduous, but it's not unachievable, as they're are only seven points from the top.

Burnley, meanwhile, dropped to third after a 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on Wednesday. However, they are only a point shy of the two top — QPR and Blackburn — who are level on 27 points apiece. A successful trip to Sunderland could take them top, but Burnley have been unconvincing on the road recently.

Manager Vincent Company has bemoaned about his team's 'bad habit' of squandering leads, especially away. That has happened in the Clarets' last four away games. The gaffer will also have to contend with the absence of the injured Scott Twine, Darko Churlinov and Ashley Westwood, but the defensive duo of Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer are back in action.

Sunderland vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their 11 meetings, Sunderland boast four wins as opposed to three for Burnley, while four games have ended in draws.

Sunderland are yet to lose to Burnley at the Stadium of Light but have been held thrice.

Sunderland have not lost in their last four home games, winning twice and drawing as many.

Burnley have won only once in their last five away games, drawing four.

Sunderland have won once in their last five ganes, drawing and losing twice apiece, while Burnley have won twice and drawn thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Sunderland – L-W-L-D-D, Burnley – D-W-W-D-D.

Sunderland vs Burnley Prediction

Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch are doubts for Saturday due to injury and may not feature for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the visitors will have to address their penchant of squandring winning positions away from home. Burnley are expected to come out on top due to their creativity and better defence.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Burnley

Sunderland vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Burnley

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sunderland to score - Yes

