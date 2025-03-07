Sunderland vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sunderland host Cardiff City on Saturday. The Bluebirds, have won their last three visits to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland returned to winning ways on Friday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium. Before that, the Black Cats saw their eight-game unbeaten league run end on Feb. 17 with a 2-1 loss to Leeds United, one week before a 1-0 home defeat to Hull City.

Sunderland have 65 points from 35 matches to sit fourth in the standings, eight points off the automatic promotion places.

Cardiff, meanwhile, continue to struggle at the wrong end of the points table, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Burnley at the Cardiff City Stadium last time out.

The Bluebirds are winless in five of their most recent six matches, losing three, including a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on February 28.

With 36 points from 35 matches, Cardiff are 21st in the Championship, level on points with Stoke City and Hull City and just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cardiff have 29 wins from their last 70 meetings with Sunderland, losing 24.

Cardiff have won on their last three visits to the Stadium of Light, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 4-0 loss in April 2014.

Sunderland are unbeaten in 16 of 17 Championship home games, claiming 10 wins. They boast the third-highest point tally at home in the league (36).

Cardiff are winless in five Championship away matches, picking up three points, since the turn of the year.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Prediction

Sunderland bounced back from their slump with a hard-earned victory over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

They will back themselves against a floundering Cardiff City side who have won one of their last six league games. Nevertheless, expect a one-sided affair, with the hosts to claim all three points.

Prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Cardiff

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Sunderland’s last seven games,)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of Sunderland’s last seven outings.)

