Sunderland vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2022

Sunderland and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday. Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo scored second-half goals to inspire the Back Cats to the win

Cardiff City fell to a 2-1 defeat against Watford on home turf. The Welsh outfit took the lead through Cedric Kipre in the ninth minute before Francisco Sierralta leveled matters for the Hornets seven minutes before halftime. Ismaila Sarr's goal just before the hour mark decided the contest.

The defeat saw the Bluebirds drop to 18th spot in the table, having garnered 21 points from 18 matches. Sunderland sit in 12th place with 24 points to their name from 18 games.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 65 occasions in the past. Cardiff City have 27 wins to their name, while Sunderland were victorious on 21 occasions.

This will be their first meeting since January 2018 when Cardiff City claimed a 4-0 home win in a season that saw Sunderland relegated.

Cardiff City have lost four of their last five games.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has only lost two Championship games against Cardiff as a manager, winning eight and drawing six.

Cardiff City have the third-worst away record in the league, having lost six of their nine away games this term.

Mowbray is looking to avoid becoming the first Sunderland manager to lose back-to-back home games since April 2018.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City are just two points above the relegation zone with just one win from their last five matches precipitating their slide down the table.

Sunderland have performed creditably since their return to the Championship and their mid-table position reflects this. The Black Cats return to the Stadium of Light after consecutive away matches. Tony Mowbray's side ended their three-game winless run with their midweek victory and will seek to build on this.

The hosts are slight favorites in the game and we are backing them to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Cardiff City

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals in the game

