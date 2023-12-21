Sunderland vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sunderland and Coventry City go head to head at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Mark Robins’ men head into the weekend on a run of seven consecutive games without defeat against the Black Cats and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Sunderland were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Prior to that, Mike Dodds’ men were on a three-match unbeaten run, claiming seven points from a possible nine in that time.

With 33 points from 22 matches, Sunderland are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, three points behind sixth-placed Hull City in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Coventry City continue to struggle for results away from home as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Leeds United last time out.

With that result, Robins’ men have now gone unbeaten in six of their last seven matches, claiming three wins and three draws since early November.

Coventry City have picked up six wins and nine draws in their 22 Championship matches so far to collect 27 points and sit 15th in the league table.

Sunderland vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Coventry City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sunderland have picked up four fewer wins since their first encounter in January 1930, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Coventry are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Dodds’ men, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in February 2007.

Sunderland have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town on November 29 being the exception.

Coventry have won just one of their last six away matches while losing four and claiming one draw since the start of October.

Sunderland vs Coventry City Prediction

Looking at recent results between Sunderland and Coventry City, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

The Black Cats have been solid at home in recent weeks and we fancy them claiming all three points against a Coventry side who have struggled to get going away from home.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Coventry City

Sunderland vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Sunderland’s last seven outings)