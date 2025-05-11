Sunderland vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Sunderland face Coventry City in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final at home on Tuesday. The Black Cats snapped a five-game losing run to win the first leg away from home last week.

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland opened the scoring midway through the second half at the Coventry Building Society Arena through Wilson Isidor. Coventry responded within two minutes through Jack Rudoni.

The Black Cats, though, had the last laugh, grabbing an 88th-minute winner through Eliezer Mayenda two minutes from time to take an aggregate leg ahead of the deciding second leg at home.

Le Bris' side, despite a torrid end to the regular season, had finished fourth, with 76 points from 46 games, winning 21, having already sealed their play-off place before the final matchday.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Coventry lost for the first time to the Black Cats in 14 home games since 1985. The win also marked Sunderland's second play-off semi-final away win in nine games, leaving the Sky Blues all to do in the return leg. They had finished fifth in the regular season, with 69 points from 46 games, winning 20.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, matchday prediction, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Coventry Championship play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland vs Coventry City head-to-head stats

Ahead of their 50th meeting across competitions, Coventry lead Sunderland 18-13 but lost their latest meeting last week.

The Sky Blues have just one loss in 11 meetings in the fixture, winning five.

Sunderland have won one of their last three home games - all in the Championship - losing the last three.

Coventry are winless in five outings on the road - all in the Championship - losing three, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: W-L-L-L-L; Coventry: L-W-L-L-W

Sunderland vs Coventry City prediction

Coventry are the slightly more in-form of the two sides, but it's advantage Sunderland as they seek a place in the play-off final.

The Black Cats may not be in the best of form at home - losing their last three - but they had snapped a long losing streak in the first leg on the road. While Le Bris' side don't own the head-to-head advantage over Coventry, they look good to complete the job at home, where they have lost once in four games in the fixture.

While Lampard's Coventry are seeking a Premier League return for the first time since 2001, the wait will likely continue as the Black Cats return to winning ways at home.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Coventry City

Sunderland vs Coventry City betting tips

Tip-1: Sunderland to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: No (The Black Cats haven't kept one in seven games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four games have had at least two goals.)

