Sunderland vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | 31st July | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sunderland host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides looking to kickoff their seasons with a win.

Sunderland will be looking to ride the high of winning promotion back to the EFL Championship after four years in League One. Alex Neil's side will go into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Hartlepool in their final pre-season fixture. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Coventry on Sunday.

Coventry City ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth last week. Mark Robins' side will be looking to build on their 12th place finish last season and make a push for the playoff spots. They will look to begin their season with a win against Sunderland on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Sunderland vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Coventry City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last four meetings, having won two of them.

Coventry came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2020. Matt Godden's goal was enough to secure victory on the night.

Sunderland Form Guide: N/A

Coventry City Form Guide: N/A

Sunderland vs Coventry City Team News

Dajaku will be a huge miss for Sunderland

Sunderland

Leon Dajaku is a doubt for the game after picking up calf injury last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Coventry came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against Portsmouth last time out. Robins will have a full strength team to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sunderland vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Patterson; Dennis Cirkin, Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Lynden Gooch; Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete; Jack Diamond, Luke O'Nien, Patrick Roberts; Ellis Simms

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jonathan Panzo, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare, Kasey Palmer; Viktor Gyokeres

Sunderland vs Coventry City Prediction

It's hard to see Sunderland taking anything away from the game, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Coventry City will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Coventry City

