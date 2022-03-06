Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One action continues this week and will see Sunderland host Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Sunderland have fallen behind in their race for promotion. They played out a goalless draw against Charlton Athletic in their last game and, despite having more than double their opponents' shot attempts, they failed to create any noteworthy chances to win the game.

The Black Cats sit sixth in the league table with 60 points from 36 games. They can re-enter the promotion playoff spots with a win on Tuesday and will be looking to do that.

Fleetwood Town are also struggling for form at the moment and could soon find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 2-0 by Ipswich Town in their last game and deservedly so as they failed to offer much offensively.

The visitors sit 19th in the League One standings with just 33 points from 34 games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to pull away with a positive result this week.

Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 2-2.

Sunderland Form Guide: D-W-D-L-D

Fleetwood Town Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town Team News

Sunderland

Lyden Gooch and Alex Pritchard both came off injured against Charlton Athletic last time out and will join Jordan Willis and Luke O'Nien on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Jordan Willis, Luke O'Nien, Alex Pritchard, Lyden Gooch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fleetwood Town

Joe Garner remains out with suspension after getting sent off against Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joe Garner

Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Patterson; Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright, Arbenit Xhemajli, Dennis Cirkin; Corry Evans, Jay Metete; Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Patrick Roberts; Nathan Broadhead

Fleetwood Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cairns; Tom Clarke, Zak Jules, Aristote Nsiala; Danny Andrew, Paddy Lane, Callum Camps, Carl Johnston, Callum Johnson; Ellis Harrison, Anthony Pilkington

Sunderland vs Fleetwood Town Prediction

Sunderland are on a three-game unbeaten run but have picked up just one win in their last eight games. They have picked up just one win in their last five home league games and will be looking to rectify that this week.

Similarly, Fleetwood Town are winless in their last nine league games and have failed to score any goals in three of their last four outings. The home team should win this one.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Town

