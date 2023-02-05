Sunderland vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2023

Sunderland host Fulham at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth-round replay, looking to pull off a huge upset.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last weekend, with Jack Clarke's sixth-minute opener for the Black Cats canceled out by Tom Cairney after the hour mark.

Just days later, Tony Mowbray's side were involved in another 1-1 stalemate, this time against Millwall in the EFL Championship, as Dennis Cirkin snatched a point for Sunderland with an 81st-minute equalizer.

With 42 points from 29 games, they are now in ninth position in the league table, but only four points behind the promotion playoff spots.

Fulham, back in the Premier League following a year in the Championship, are going through a rough patch right now, failing to win their last four games in all competitions.

But after the FA Cup draw, the Cottagers held Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League and sit in eighth position with 32 points from 22 top-flight matches.

Sitting 14 points clear of the relegation zone, the London outfit seem to have secured another season in the league.

Sunderland vs Fulham Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 previous clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning 26 times over Fulham and losing on 19 occasions.

Fulham have beaten Sunderland just once in their last six encounters - 2-1 in the Championship in April 2018.

Sunderland won their last home against Fulham, a 1-0 win back in December 2017 in the Championship under Chris Coleman.

This is Fulham's first FA Cup replay since 2014-15 at the fourth round stage, which was also against Sunderland. They lost 3-1 at home in the replay.

Fulham have been eliminated from seven of their last eight FA Cup fourth-round ties, winning the other 4-1 at home against Hull City in 2016-17.

This is Sunderland's first appearance in the FA Cup fourth round since 2014-15, when they knocked out Fulham. The Black Cats haven't reached the fifth round of the competition when playing outside the Premier League since 2003-04.

Sunderland vs Fulham Prediction

Sunderland have home advantage here but Fulham have a better squad and could make up for last weekend's mistakes with a more clinical display in this match.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Fulham

Sunderland vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fulham

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

