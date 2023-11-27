Sunderland vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Sunderland will welcome Huddersfield Town to the Stadium of Light for an EFL Championship matchday 18 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle over the weekend. Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz scored first-half goals to guide the Pilgrims to victory.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. Adam Armstrong put the visitors ahead in first-half injury time, while Ben Jackson drew the game level with three minutes left in regulation time.

The draw left the Terriers in 21st spot in the standings, having garnered 16 points from 17 games. Sunderland are ninth with 26 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 90th meeting between the two sides. Sunderland have 38 wins to their name, Huddersfield Town were victorious on 24 occasions while 27 previous games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in April 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Sunderland are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games, winning seven and drawing three games in this run.

Huddersfield are currently on a five-game winless run on their travels in the league and have won just one of the last 19 away head-to-head games.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is unbeaten in six home head-to-head games against Huddersfield, overseeing four draws in this sequence.

Sunderland have won five of their last seven home league games, scoring at least three goals in each victory.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Prediction

Sunderland dropped out of the playoff spots following their defeat to newly-promoted Plymouth over the weekend. The battle for the top six is intense and the Black Cats need to get back to winning ways to avoid falling further behind.

They will relish Huddersfield's visit as they are unbeaten against the West Yorkshire outfit since 1986. Darren Moore's side are just four points above the dropzone but their struggles on their travels could be set to continue.

We are backing Sunderland to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Huddersfield

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sunderland to score over 1.5 goals