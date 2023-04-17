Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023 

Sunderland host Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday (April 18) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but continue to push for a promotion playoff spot. Sunderland picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Birmingham City in their last game. Trai Hume scored the equaliser before Amad Diallo clinched the winner 15 minutes from time. Sunderland are ninth with 61 points.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but have begun picking up points to avoid the drop. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Swansea City in their last game and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target.

The visitors have picked up 43 points from 42 games and are 19th in the standings. They're just one point above the drop zone.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 88 meetings between them. Sunderland have won 38 of those games and lost 24.

The hosts have lost just one of their last nine games in the fixture.

Huddersfield are without a clean sheet in ten games in this fixture since 1992.

Seven of Sunderland's 13 league defeats this season have come at home.

The Terriers have picked up 16 points on the road this season. Only Blackpool (14) and Reading (12) have picked up fewer.

The Black Cats have scored 60 goals in the Championship this season. Only three teams have scored more, all of whom sit in the playoff spots.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Sunderland are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in five games. Their latest result snapped a five-game winless streak at home.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out. They have had their struggles at home and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Huddersfield

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

