Sunderland vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Sunderland host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday (December 12) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results but remain in playoff reckoning. Sunderland returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion. Daniel Ballard and Dan Neil got on the scoresheet in the second half before West Brom scored a consolation.

Sunderland are sixth in the league table with 30 points from 20 games.

Leeds, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of results as they seek a prompt return to the top flight. They beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in their last game. Daniel James opening the scoring midway through the first half before Crysencio Summerville doubled their advantage 15 minutes from time.

Leeds are third in the pointts table with 41 points, eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

Sunderland vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 93 previous meetings, Sunderland trail 40-34.

The two teams last faced off in the Championship in April 2018, which ended 1-1.

Leeds have lost one of their last five league games in the fixture.

Sunderland are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Leeds have the second-best defensive record in the second tier this season, conceding six times.

Sunderland vs Leeds United Prediction

Sunderland's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have won three of their last four home games.

Leeds, meanwhile, have won their last three games and are unbeaten in seven. They are in much better form than Sunderland and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Leeds

Sunderland vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last nine meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last nine matchups.)