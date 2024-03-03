Sunderland vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Sunderland will invite league leaders Leicester City to the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, suffering four consecutive losses in the league. In their previous outing, they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Norwich City, as Josh Sargent's 81st-minute strike condemned them to their 16th loss of the league campaign.

The visitors have also been in poor form, losing their last three league games. They lost 2-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, with Ben Nelson scoring the consolation goal in the 60th minute after the Foxes conceded one goal apiece in either half.

They have a three-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town at the top of the league standings and need to avoid dropping points in this match to retain their pole position.

Sunderland vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 89 times in all competitions since 1907. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 36-31 lead in wins and 22 games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last seven meetings against the visitors, suffering four losses. They met for the first time after six years in the reverse fixture in October, with the Foxes registering a 1-0 home win.

Sunderland have just one win in their last four home meetings against Leicester, failing to score in two games.

Leicester City have scored one goal apiece in their last four games in all competitions, suffering three losses.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping five clean sheets.

Sunderland vs Leicester City Prediction

The Black Cats have suffered four consecutive losses in the Championship, scoring just twice in that period. They have won two of their last three home games in the league and will look to build on that form. They have failed to score in two of their last three home meetings against the visitors, which is cause for concern.

Interim manager Mike Dodds has not been able to arrest his side's poor run of form, suffering defeats in his first two games in charge. He has a lengthy absentee list for the match, which includes top-scorer Jack Clarke.

The Foxes have the best attacking record in the Championship this term, scoring 71 goals in 35 games. Nonetheless, they have scored just thrice in their last three league outings and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Their hectic schedule has taken a toll on their players, as Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet became the latest names on the treatment table with hamstring injuries. Jannik Vestergaard will serve his second suspension in this match and is not an option for the trip to Tyne and Wear.

While both teams have seen a drop in form recently, considering Leicester's better goalscoring form and advantage in the head-to-head record recently, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Leicester City

Sunderland vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here