Sunderland vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Sunderland will host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have enjoyed a solid season and remain in contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League as they sit fourth in the table with 59 points from 31 matches.

They were, however, held to a 2-2 draw by Watford in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a disappointing defeat on home turf before Dennis Cirkin netted a late goal to rescue a point for the Black Cats.

Luton Town, on the other hand, have endured a near abysmal campaign with new boss Matt Bloomfield struggling to steer the team off the relegation route. They were perhaps fortunate to pick up a point in their 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last time out heading into the break a goal up thanks to an Alfie Doughty stunner before their opponents leveled things up at the hour mark.

The Hatters, who remain 23rd in the Championship, are just two points above last-placed Plymouth Argyle and risk switching places with the Pilgrims should they lose this week.

Sunderland vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Sunderland and Luton. The home side have won 34 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times with their other 15 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts' last clean sheet in this fixture came back in May 2007.

The Black Cats have scored 47 goals in the Championship this season. Only Middlesbrough (49), Norwich City (50) and league leaders Leeds United (62) have scored more.

The Hatters have picked up five points on the road in the league this season. Only Plymouth (4) have managed fewer.

Sunderland vs Luton Town Prediction

Sunderland are undefeated in their last seven Championship outings and have lost just once in the competition since the start of December. They are one of just two teams in the English second tier this season yet to taste defeat on home ground and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Luton, meanwhile, are on a wretched nine-game winless run stretching back to Boxing Day. They have lost all but one of their last 13 away games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Luton Town

Sunderland vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

