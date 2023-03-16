Sunderland vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Sunderland host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (March 18) in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled in the league in recent weeks, falling behind in the race for the promotion playoffs. Sunderland lost 2-1 to Sheffield United in their last game, squandering a first-half lead handed to them by Paris Saint-Germain loanee Edouard Michut. Sunderland have picked up 52 points from 37 games and are 12th in the standings.

Luton, meanwhile, are enjoying life under Rob Edwards and look set to participate in the playoffs for a second straight season. They beat Bristol City 1-0 in their last game. Carlton Morris scored the sole goal of the game inside five minutes for his 16th goal of the season.

Sunderland vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 competitive meetings between Sunderland and Luton, with the hosts leading 32-14.

There have been 14 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Only six of Sunderland's 14 league wins this season have come at home.

The Hatters have picked up 34 points on the road in the league this season. Only league leaders Burnley (36) have picked up more.

Luton have the third-best defensive record in the second tier this season, conceding 34 times.

Sunderland vs Luton Town Prediction

Sunderland have lost four of their last five games and have won just one of their last six. They have won just one of their last five games at the Stadium of Light and could struggle here.

Luton, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five games. They head into the weekend clash in much better form than their opponents and should pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Luton Town

Sunderland vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of the Hatters' last six games.)

