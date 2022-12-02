Sunderland vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022

Sunderland will welcome Millwall to the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 3). The game was originally scheduled to take place on matchday 9 and is the only Championship match that will be played this weekend.

The hosts are in 15th place in the standings and are coming off a 2-1 win at Birmingham, with Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scoring and assisting. Meanwhile, Milwall, sixth in the standings, returned to winning ways after four games. Zian Flemming scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Preston.

Although Sunderland are 15th, only four points separate them from Milwall in the standings. A win will take them to tenth place. If Milwall win, they will go fourth.

Sunderland vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times across competitions, but this will be the first meeting between them since 2018.

Sunderland lead 15-13, while the spoils have been shares ten times.

Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Milwall have suffered just one defeat in their last nine Championship games, with four games producing over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have lost four of their last eight Championship games, with four games producing over 2.5 goals.

Sunderland have lost their last two home games in the Championship.

Sunderland's last two wins over Millwall have come at home.

Sunderland vs Millwall Prediction

Sunderland might have to make do without Ross Stewart, as he's a fitness concern. They recorded a 1-0 win in a friendly over Al-Shabab on Friday and are expected to score here.

🗞 Tony Mowbray provides latest team news from inside the camp ahead of #SUNMIL Tony Mowbray provides latest team news from inside the camp ahead of #SUNMIL.🗞👇

Milwall, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid run in recent games and are unlikely to suffer a defeat. With both teams playing their first game in over two weeks, they might be rusty. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Millwall

Sunderland vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Milwall to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

