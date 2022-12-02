Sunderland vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022

Sunderland will welcome Millwall to the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 3). The game was originally scheduled to take place on matchday 9 and is the only Championship match that will be played this weekend.
The hosts are in 15th place in the standings and are coming off a 2-1 win at Birmingham, with Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scoring and assisting. Meanwhile, Milwall, sixth in the standings, returned to winning ways after four games. Zian Flemming scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Preston.
Although Sunderland are 15th, only four points separate them from Milwall in the standings. A win will take them to tenth place. If Milwall win, they will go fourth.
Sunderland vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 38 times across competitions, but this will be the first meeting between them since 2018.
- Sunderland lead 15-13, while the spoils have been shares ten times.
- Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.
- Milwall have suffered just one defeat in their last nine Championship games, with four games producing over 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have lost four of their last eight Championship games, with four games producing over 2.5 goals.
- Sunderland have lost their last two home games in the Championship.
- Sunderland's last two wins over Millwall have come at home.
Sunderland vs Millwall Prediction
Sunderland might have to make do without Ross Stewart, as he's a fitness concern. They recorded a 1-0 win in a friendly over Al-Shabab on Friday and are expected to score here.
Milwall, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid run in recent games and are unlikely to suffer a defeat. With both teams playing their first game in over two weeks, they might be rusty. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.
Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Millwall
Sunderland vs Millwall Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: Milwall to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
