Sunderland vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Sunderland lock horns with Millwall on matchday 39 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Regis le Bris' Sunderland are coming off a 3-0 loss at Coventry City just before the international break. Haji Wright was the standout performer on the night, netting twice before the break - including one from the spot - before completing his hat-trick 17 minutes from time.

The loss keeps the Black Cats in fourth place in the standings, but they now trail third-placed Burnley (78) by nine points, having won 19 of their 38 league outings.

Meanwhile, Alex Neill's Millwall are fresh off a slender 1-0 home win over Stoke City two weeks ago. Mihailo Ivanovic's penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time settled the deal at The Den.

The victory keeps the Lions in 11th place in the points table, with 51 points from 38 games, winning 13.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Millwall Championship clash at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland vs Millwall head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 43 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead Millwall 16-14, having drawn the reverse fixture 1-1 at home in November.

Each side have won just once in their last seven meetings - all in the Championship.

Sunderland have won once in their last seven home games across competitions, losing two, including one in a shootout.

Millwall have two wins and as many defeats in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: L-D-W-W-L; Millwall: W-L-W-L-L

Sunderland vs Millwall prediction

Both sides have fared well this campaign, especially Sunderland, who are right in the mix for a promotion play-off place. They are also the more in-form side heading into this fixture.

In terms of head-to-head, the Black Cats have a slender advantage but have won just once in their last eight league meetings with Millwall, losing twice. The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to win successive league games at Sunderland for the first time, following a 1-0 win in April 2024.

Considering that both sides tend to cancel each other other in the fixture, expect a stalemate, although either side could take a narrow win.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Millwall

Sunderland vs Millwall betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: No (Sunderland haven't kept one in their last six games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings across competitions.)

