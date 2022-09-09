Sunderland vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Sunderland will host Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment.

The Black Cats succumbed to their third defeat in eight games on Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Middlesbrough in the Tees-Wear derby. They are now eighth in the standings with 11 points, one more than Millwall, who are six positions adrift of them in the standings.

Millwall ended their three-game losing run with a 2-0 defeat of Cardiff City at home, picking up their first win in five league games. Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe were on target for the Lions after the break as Millwall arrested their downward spiral.

Sunderland vs Millwall Head-To-Head

There have been 38 clashes between the two teams and the spoils have been closely shared. Sunderland have beaten Millwall 15 times and lost to them on 13 occasions.

However, their last two meetings - coming in the 2017-18 season - have ended in draws.

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Sunderland vs Millwall Team News

Sunderland

Ross Stewart is sidelined for the Black Cats till the end of the calendar year. Leon Dajaku returns from an injury and will likely feature among the substitutes.

Injured: Ross Stewart

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall

Shaun Hutchinson was taken off in the last game with an injury and could be out of this clash. Charlie Cresswell could come in for him in the starting XI. Benike Afobe will hope for a start after his late heroics in the Cardiff City win.

Injured: Shaun Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland vs Millwall Predicted XIs

Sunderland (3-4-2-1): Anthony Patterson; Luke O'Nien, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin; Lynden Gooch, Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Jack Clarke; Alex Pritchard, Amad Diallo; Ellis Simms

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell; Jamie Shackleton, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Callum Styles; Zian Flemming, Andreas Voglsammer; Benik Afobe

Sunderland vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall's momentum will be tested once again at the Stadium of Light, where they haven't won since 2003. Moreover, the Lions are winless in their last ten away games in the league, reflecting their travails on the road.

Sunderland have enough quality in their ranks to take advantage of that and secure all three points.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Millwall

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav