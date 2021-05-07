Sunderland vs Northampton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Sunderland close out their League One campaign for the 2020-21 season with a home game against relegated Northampton Town at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in the standings with 76 points, just one adrift of Blackpool. As it stands, Sunderland will play Lincoln City in the next round of the playoffs.

Once languishing near mid-table, Lee Johnson successfully steered the ship towards promotion after he took over from the sacked Phil Parkinson in December.

Sunderland lost some form last month, going eight games without a victory after beating Oxford United. Despite that dip in form, the Northeast outfit somehow managed to remain in contention for top-six places.

After ending that miserable run with a win away to Plymouth last weekend, they'll be confident of beating down-and-out Northampton.

Northampton's loss to Blackpool in their last match confirmed the team's drop in form.

Jon Brady replaced Keith Curle at the helm in February with the Cobblers stuck in a rut and rooted to second from bottom in the standings.

There have been a few signs of promise - five of their 11 victories this campaign have come in the last two months alone. Despite this, he couldn't stave the side off relegation.

Sunderland vs Northampton Town Head-To-Head

There have been only 11 clashes between the sides, with Sunderland winning twice as many games (6) against Northampton as they've lost (3).

However, in the first leg of their league clash this season, the sides played out a goalless stalemate in Northampton.

⚽️ICYM the news yesterday, unfortunately Peter Kioso and Joseph Mills will miss the last game of the season on Sunday. Mills has fractured part of his ankle but should be fit for the start of pre-season: https://t.co/MPcfAxygAy — Northampton Town (@ntfc) May 7, 2021

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Northampton Town Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Sunderland vs Northampton Town Team News

Sunderland

Lee Johnson said that Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke, both of whom missed the last game with minor injuries, might get a few minutes here. However, Tom Flanagan remains doubtful.

The coach also revealed that Conor McLaughlin, who only recently came back into the side, is being considered to feature on the final day. Meanwhile, Jake Vokins and Callum McFadzean are both available.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lee Johnson has provided a fitness update ahead of Sunday's game, including the latest on...



➖ Charlie Wyke

➖ Aiden McGeady

➖ Tom Flanagan



🗞️👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 6, 2021

Northampton Town

The visitors have been dealt some bad news ahead of their final game in League One as Peter Kioso is ruled out with a hernia problem. Meanwhile, Joseph Mills has a fractured ankle, although he is expected to return in time for pre-season.

Injured: Peter Kioso and Joseph Mills

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland vs Northampton Town

Sunderland (4-4-2): Lee Burge; Conor McLaughlin, Luke O'Nien, Bailey Wright, Jake Vokins; Chris Maguire, Max Power, Josh Scowen, Jordan Jones; Lynden Gooch, Ross Stewart.

Northampton Town (4-3-3): Jonathan Mitchell; Michael Harriman, Lloyd Jones, Cian Bolger, Joseph Mills; Bryn Morris, Shaun McWilliams, Ryan Watson; Sam Hoskins, Ryan Edmondson, Mickel Miller.

Sunderland vs Northampton Town

Northampton would like to end their campaign on a bright note. However, Sunderland are prepping for their playoff game next week and should be able to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Northampton Town