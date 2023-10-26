Sunderland vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Sunderland will welcome Norwich City to the Stadium of Light for an EFL Championship matchday 14 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to league leaders Leicester City on Tuesday. James Justin's 12th-minute strike was enough to decide the contest.

Norwich City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough. Sam Greenwood and Sam Silvera scored for Boro, while Jonathan Rowe scored a consolation strike in the 10th minute of injury time.

The loss saw the Canaries drop to 14th spot in the standings with 17 points to show for their efforts in 13 games. Sunderland are 10th, having garnered 19 points from 13 games.

Sunderland vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 64 occasions in the past. Norwich City have 28 wins to their name, Sunderland were victorious in 20 previous games while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Sunderland claimed a 1-0 away win.

Five of Sunderland's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Norwich City's last seven games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sunderland have won five and drawn one of seven games against sides below them in the league this season.

Seventeen of the last 18 championship games involving either side produced a winner.

The away side on the day has not lost any of the last six head-to-head games, winning five games in this sequence.

Sunderland vs Norwich City Prediction

Sunderland and Norwich City would have nurtured promotion aspirations before the season started but the reality of the campaign has been much starker. Sunderland are aiming to avoid losing four successive league games for the first time since the 2017-18 season and the story has not been much better for their next opponents.

David Wagner's side have won just one of their last seven league games and are currently on a four-game winless run.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Norwich City

Sunderland vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals