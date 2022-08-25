Sunderland vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sunderland host Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to win their third game of the 2022-23 season.

The Black Cats have picked up eight points from five games, winning just twice, including a 1-0 defeat of Stoke City in their last outing.

Norwich, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning run at the moment after beating Huddersfield and Millwall in consecutive outings.

However, the Canaries couldn't keep up that momentum in the EFL Cup, as Bournemouth prevailed 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Sunderland vs Norwich City Head-To-Head

There have been 62 clashes between the sides in the past, with Norwich City winning against Sunderland on 27 occasions and losing in 19 games.

However, the Canaries haven't beaten the Black Cats since August 2015.

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Norwich City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Sunderland vs Norwich City Team News

Sunderland

Carl Winchester has been sidelined with a back problem for the past few weeks and will remain absent for Saturday's clash as well. Meanwhile, Leon Dajaku is doubtful due to a thigh issue.

On the bright side, the Black Cats will have Dan Neil back from suspension and skipper Cory Evans could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against Stoke City last time out.

Injured: Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Norwich City

The Canaries are blighted by a host of injuries right now with Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden, Sam Byram, Jakob Sorensen and Dimitris Giannoulis all sidelined.

Having played a weakened side in their EFL Cup game against Bournemouth, head coach Dean Smith may reinstate all his key players in the starting lineup for Saturday.

Injured: Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden, Sam Byram, Jakob Sorensen, Dimitris Giannoulis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Sunderland (3-4-1-2): Anthony Patterson; Bailey Wright, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin; Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Jack Clarke; Alex Pritchard; Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean; Keiran Dowell, Liam Gibbs, Marcelino Nunez; Danel Sinani, Onel Hernandez, Josh Sargent.

Sunderland vs Norwich City Prediction

Both teams are in good form right now, and while Norwich have lost both their away games, they are in a good position to secure a draw in Sunderland.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Norwich City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P